Purge 6 is happening with Frank Grillo returning

Purge 6 is happening – and Frank Grillo will be returning to the franchise.

Grillo himself confirmed the news. "Committed! We committed to doing that – Purge 6 with [James DeMonaco] directing," the actor told The Playlist Podcast. "It's based on the Leo Barnes character. I'm excited. He's going to send me the script. He just finished it. So, yeah, I'm really psyched about that. I love doing the Purge movies… I'm psyched, they called me and said James wanted to direct one more and I'm like, 'Don't even tell me. I'm in.'"

The Forever Purge, released this year, was originally intended to be the final film in the movie series. However, creator DeMonaco indicated in July that he had an idea for a further entry in the franchise focused on Grillo's character, telling SlashFilm: "My Purge 6 idea is all about Frank. It's all about the Leo character. Without giving anything away, I think he's off on his own, but he's going to be called back into action, hopefully on Purge 6, if we're lucky enough to do it. I hope that Leo comes back. That's the goal. When I came up with Purge 6, he was the center of the idea. I'm hoping that we get to do that with him."

Grillo starred in The Purge: Anarchy and The Purge: Election Year, but his character has been absent from the series ever since. While Election Year ended with the anti-Purge politician Charlie Roan elected as President, the free-for-all night was reinstated after she failed to win re-election, and The Forever Purge picked up years after the movie.

There's no ETA on Purge 6 just yet, but with a finished script, we'll hopefully find out more about the sixth movie sometime soon.