Punisher #2 shows that even as a kid Frank Castle had violent tendencies

Was Frank Castle always destined to become the Punisher? Or did the murder of his family drive him past the point of no return? These philosophical questions may not have definitive answers, but a new preview of interior pages from the upcoming Punisher #2 hints that Frank had deadly intent on his mind as early as age 12, despite also wearing a Captain America t-shirt.

The pages show Frank training alongside the Hand as an adult, who he recently agreed to lead in exchange for the resurrection of his wife Maria, who was murdered along with their children in the tragedy that turned Frank Castle into the Punisher. But interspersed with his Hand training, there's also a look at the life of young, 12-year-old Frank Castle who is apparently drawing versions of the Punisher's skull during what seems to be a counseling session.

Here's a gallery of pages from Punisher #2 from writer Jason Aaron, artists Jesus Saiz, Paul Azaceta, and Dave Stewart, and letterer Cory Petit, showing lil' Frankie's skull drawings:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

So does that mean that Frank Castle has been on the road to becoming one of the most prolific murderers in the Marvel Universe since his childhood? Or is there something more to the connection between Frank's youth and his adulthood as the Punisher that will connect back to his current status with the Hand?

Time will tell, but writer Jason Aaron is known for stories such as his Thor run and his current Avengers series which link present-day story events to plot points occurring in both the past and future. And with Marvel promising substantial changes to Frank Castle beyond just his leadership of the hand in the run-up to the current title, anything is possible.

Punisher #2 goes on sale April 27.

