PUBG is available to stream and download on PS Now

PUBG is one of three new titles just added to the PS Now subscription service, alongside Wolfenstein: The Old Blood and Formula 1 2019. Currently boasting over 800 playable games, PS Now is Sony's answer to Microsoft's Game Pass subscription service.

Sony recently took action to make the PS Now subscription more attractive to gamers, slashing prices by nearly 50% and adding popular games like God of War, GTA 5, Infamous: Second Son, and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. The latest crop of games might not pack quite the same punch as other recent additions, but PUBG in particular still has a following that could help boost PS Now subscriptions.

Indeed, PUBG Corporation are working to maintain PUBG's foothold in the battle royale space, with Season 5 of the popular battle royale shooter in full swing. It was also recently announced that some big changes were coming to its loot box system, chiefly that random paid loot crates will be completely removed from the game by December 8.

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood is the 2015 standalone prequel to Wolfenstein: The New Order. Given its namesake, and mostly positive reviews , you can expect plenty of gloriously-violent Nazi-killin' to fill your time. Formula 1 2019 is the latest entry in the popular racing franchise, sure to please the inner speed demon in all of us.

The new additions to PS Now join other crowd-pleasers like Rocket League , Persona 5 , and Mortal Kombat X, which Sony says were among the most popular games for the subscription service in November.