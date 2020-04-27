PUBG adds bots to help new players not just die immediately

PUBG now has bots - the kind that help newer players learn the game, not the kind that shoot you from across the map with aim hacks.

Developer PUBG Corp added bots to the influential battle royale game in Update 7.1 last week. The studio outlined the reason behind its decision and how it's making bots work in a letter to the community .

In the letter, PUBG Corp. said it's noticed that more and more new players are being taken out of matches early without even dealing any damage, making it tough to start. Adding in bots will hopefully let new players get familiar with PUBG's combat mechanics without immediately dying from veterans' cross-map sniper shots.

The first iteration of PUBG bots use custom navigation tools for each map to make sure they can get around without running into walls or jumping off cliffs. They use the same bullet physics as everyone else, though computers are very good at calculating trajectories so they also use built-in changes to accuracy based on range.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the bots loot. It's a delicate balance, since PUBG Corp. didn't want to make them walking loot pinatas, though they still need to be somewhat realistic. The bots use algorithms from player data to determine what they should be looting based on what stage of the game they're in. They'll even use machine learning techniques in coming months to further refine bot behavior.

If you're already a veteran PUBG player who prefers hunting the most dangerous game, the addition of bots shouldn't have too much effect on you. PUBG Corp says players with a higher matchmaking rank are less likely to engage bots, and the next iteration of Ranked play coming in May will not feature any bots at all.