PS5 restocks live at Target and Argos

Get a move on people, we've just spotted the PS5 Digital Edition live at Target right now in the USA. The regular PS5 might not be far behind, so we've added a link below for you to keep checking if you'd prefer that model.

And if you're in the UK, we're delighted to tell you that Argos still has some units available (postcode dependant stock, but very much worth a look near you). This stock originally went live in the middle of the night (as Argos regularly does), but there was some sort of issue on the site which prevented people from adding the PS5 to their baskets. That seems to have been resolved now, so dive in while you can.

Game had stock yesterday but seems to be sold out again now. Still, there's no harm in checking today too. We did see AO.com, go live earlier this week.

Over in the US yesterday, Newegg went live with a new round Newegg shuffle which opens up the chance for you to buy a PS5. The latter is a long shot, but a great chance to beat the bots.

Appearances from other stores are by no way guaranteed (we all know the deal by now, right?), but the supply is certainly increasing after a bit of a wobble over the last month or so.

If you have no luck with Target today in the US, be sure to keep checking at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. GameStop often goes around early evenings, so it's certainly worth staking out a spot there too.

We've picked out some other retailers you should check in on as often as possible in the UK and USA. Our PS5 stock guide is updated on a regular basis too if you'd like to see what patterns to look out for, not to mention a deeper dive on what stores are most likely to come up with the PS5 restock goods.

