There are hints that a PS5 restock might be on the way soon - here's where

Are we due for a PS5 restock today? After a surprise drop at Walmart last Wednesday, it's a possibility that the retailer will repeat itself with more consoles this afternoon. However, that's far from guaranteed. For our money, GameStop is a more likely bet for the rest of this week.

That's because the chain's Twitter account has hinted at a possible PS5 restock soon-ish - or a console drop of some description, at least. While discussing its PowerUp reward tier on social media earlier on Monday, it suggested that signing up sooner than later might be a good idea. To be precise, it says that the "there are lots of benefits to being a PowerUp Rewards Pro, but one of the best is early access to the new console drops... Just something to think about." While this could easily apply to Xbox Series X stock, there's also a chance we'll get a fresh wave of PlayStations before the week is out.

GameStop could be joined by Best Buy, too. That one's not had a PS5 restock for weeks, so it's definitely overdue a drop, as is Amazon.

PS5 restock: tips for this week

Still waiting on PS5 stock? We know, it sucks. But there are ways of stacking the deck in your favor. Our team have been at this for almost a year, so we've learned a thing or two that could help give you a better chance of securing any PS5 deals that come your way.

Be patient: This one's crucial. Even though it's easy to panic when the console seems to be out of stock, try to keep your cool and refresh the page every now and then. Retailers usually release PS5 restock deals in waves, so you might get another crack at it even if you missed out initially.

Sign in and get your payment details ready: Make sure you're signed in and have your payment details saved before a PS5 restock appears. This reduces the chance of being timed out or hitting technical problems that force you to start the transaction over again, by which point the console may be gone.

Prioritise bundles: Consoles with games or the best PS5 accessories are more expensive than a PS5 by itself, and that means they don't sell out as fast. With that in mind, make a beeline for them wherever possible - you might have more luck.

Don't pay more than you have to: Standard PS5 consoles shouldn't cost more than $499.99 in the USA and £449.99 in the UK. At the other end of the scale, the Digital Edition is priced at US$399.99/£349.99. Unless you're getting a bundle with extras, you shouldn't have to pay more than that. Some shady individuals like to inflate the price, so be careful - don't ever buy from scalpers (sellers who buy consoles to resell with a ridiculous mark-up).

Which PS5 should you buy?

Want the full, no-holds-barred PS5 experience? This is the version you need. Sure, the Digital Edition is cheaper - but it doesn't feature a disc drive. This one does, meaning you can play your physical PS5 or PS4 game discs along with DVDs or Blu-rays. That offers a lot more flexibility, which is worth the extra cost in our eyes.

PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99)

This is a cheaper alternative to the standard PS5, and it provides the same next-generation gaming experience. However, there is one difference to be aware of - the Digital Edition doesn't have a disc drive. That means you'll have to buy everything digitally.

