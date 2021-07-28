Could a PS5 restock arrive today? If it does, here's where it should turn up

If you're on the hunt for a PS5 restock (we feel your pain), today might be your lucky break. Emphasis on the word 'might'; judging by previous trends, we could be looking at either an Amazon drop or some PS5 consoles at Best Buy this Wednesday. There's also an outside chance that Target could fire the PS5 cannon later than usual, but it normally opts for Wednesdays or Thursdays from 7am ET so that window is likely to have closed until tomorrow.

Yes, this is all rather tenuous thanks to Amazon being far from consistent and Best Buy usually opting for PS5 restock deals at the end of a week. However, that doesn't mean there isn't the vaguest glimmer of hope. Both stores have hit us with PS5 consoles on separate Wednesdays this month, and Amazon actually had its last USA drop on Wednesday, July 21.

Because Amazon UK offered a PS5 restock just after 9am BST this morning, the retailer's Stateside arm may be next. Again, we want to highlight the word 'may'. We wouldn't count on it by any means, so keep an eye on its PS5 page in a 'just in case' sort of way and cross your fingers.

PS5 restock: July 28, 2021

(Image credit: Future)

Aside from the (small) chance of Amazon or Best Buy dropping PS5 consoles, things are looking a bit dicey today, generally. It's certainly possible, but a PS5 restock on Thursday is more likely.

That's where things start to get exciting. Thursday is often the busiest day of the week for a PS5 restock, or at least the most consistent. Walmart traditionally gets in on the action then, while Target has previous form for dropping PS5 stock on that day from around 7am ET. Similarly, Best Buy has been known to offer consoles on Fridays as well (it saw out last week with a drop on July 23, for example).

Just make sure you aren't paying over the odds (some folks like to inflate the price, and those deals are never worth it)

In short, don't lose hope if we don't get any luck with PS5 deals today. More are certainly on the way.

If you do get lucky with a PS5 restock, just make sure you aren't paying over the odds (some folks like to inflate the price, and those deals are never worth it). Normal PS5 consoles should cost $499.99 in the USA and £449.99 in the UK, while, the Digital Edition weighs in at US$399.99 or £349.99. Unless you're getting a bundle with games or the best PS5 accessories, there really isn't a reason to pay more than that.

PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

This is the full PS5 experience, and it's what we'd recommend to anyone that wants the console. Yes, it's more expensive than the Digital Edition and provides the same new-gen gaming experience. But there's one crucial difference: a 4K disc drive. This allows you to use physical PS5/PS4 game discs, not to mention DVDs or Blu-rays. This is usually a lot cheaper in the long run than buying the same things digitally.

View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon

If you want to save some money, this version of the PS5 is worth considering. Although we'd always recommend the normal PlayStation 5 instead, the Digital Edition is less expensive thanks to it not having a disc drive. You're still getting a great new-gen experience, too. Just remember, you'll have to buy all your games and entertainment digitally with this one.

View Deal

Check for PS5 restock deals today

Want a better chance of securing a PS5 restock? Keep an eye out for these retailers. They offer new consoles the most frequently, so be sure to check in on them every now and then.

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.