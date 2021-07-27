A PS5 restock is due today - here's where to look

Action stations everyone, a PS5 restock is here - GameStop has fired the PlayStation 5 cannon with bundles including new games like Ratchet and Clank. However, you'll need to be a PowerUp Pro member (part of the store's rewards system that costs $15 per year) to access those deals. More precisely, PowerUp Pro members get early access to PlayStation bundles right now. All you need to do is make sure you're signed in, then you can add the console to your cart.

Not a member? Don't panic. As noted on the website itself, "if inventory remains after this Pro Early Access event, you'll have a chance to grab it." That means everyone else might be able to get involved with the PS5 restock later today. Cross your fingers, folks.

No matter what, don't waste time looking for solo consoles. GameStop only offers bundles, so focus on them and add one to your basket as soon as you can. Remember, more expensive combos tend to stick around for longer.

This PS5 restock is our first major Stateside catch of the week; aside from the possibility of a random Amazon drop (Amazon UK offered consoles early this morning, for instance), things tend to be quiet on Mondays or Tuesdays. That's what makes this PS5 stock drop at GameStop so noteworthy, particularly because we were warned ahead of time when it would occur. That doesn't always happen.

PS5 restock: July 27, 2021

(Image credit: Future)

Is anything else happening in the PS5 restock world today? Although Tuesday tends to be more subdued (things generally start getting good as we careen like Crash Bandicoot toward the weekend), it's worth noting that Sony's last drop was on a Tuesday earlier in July. This means the company could join GameStop in a PS5 stock drop today.

As always, Amazon could join the fun at any time too. It has a frustrating habit of dropping PS5 stock at the most inconvenient times, and usually happens intermittently.

If you do get lucky with a PS5 restock at other retailers, just make sure that you're not paying more than you have to

As for the rest of the week, Best Buy has been known to offer consoles on Wednesdays and Fridays (as an example, it closed out last week with a drop on July 23). Elsewhere, Walmart traditionally sticks to Thursday while Target occasionally gets in on the PS5 restock shenanigans on Fridays. That's what happened a few weeks ago, so it could repeat the pattern with some PS5 deals this time.

If you do get lucky with a PS5 restock at other retailers, just make sure that you're not paying more than you have to. Bog-standard PS5 consoles cost $499.99 in the USA and £449.99 in the UK. Meanwhile, the Digital Edition should set you back US$399.99 or £349.99. There's no reason to pay more unless you're getting a bundle with games or the best PS5 accessories.

PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

This is the full-fat PS5 experience, and it's the one we'd recommend to anyone hunting down the console. Even though it offers the same experience as the cheaper Digital Edition, it's got one key advantage - a 4K disc drive. That means you can play your physcial game, DVD, or Blu-ray discs on it, which can be a lot cheaper in the long run than relying on digital purchases.

View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon

This version of the PS5 is less expensive thanks to it not having a disc drive, and you're still getting a great new-gen experience. However, it's worth noting that you'll have to buy all your games and movies digitally. This won't be a problem for everyone, but it's worth keeping in mind nonetheless (digital games are often more expensive).

View Deal

Check for PS5 restock deals today

Want the best possible chance of securing a PS5 restock? These are the retailers we'd keep an eye on. They offer new consoles the most frequently, so be sure to check in on them every now and then.

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.