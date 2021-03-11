PS5 restock happening today - here's where to try and snag yours

PS5 restocks are happening more often already this month than I can seem to remember. We're halfway through the week now and there seems to have been worthwhile PS5 restocks at retailers on both sides of the pond almost every day. And that looks to continue for both territories today, too as a UK PS5 restock and a US PS5 restock looks to be one the cards at Target and Game UK respectively for today.

In terms of specific-time estimates, patterns, trends, and stock trackers have suggested that the Game UK stock will land this very morning, around 8.30 or 9am GMT - give or take, and the Target stock will appear around 8:30am Eastern Time. It's certainly as good a preparation as we can get right now so let's take it! Along with those two, here are all the right links for all the retailers you need, so queue them up, keep hammering F5 on them, and let's hope you get lucky.

This news continues to be great, and we just hope that with each PS5 restock, the retailers get more robust against the waves of bots and scalpers. If that holds for Target and Game - and the other retailers who may well follow suit this week - then this might be the time some folks actually get their hands on some PS5 stock.

As I mentioned, this continues (potentially) a solid week (relatively) for PS5 restocks: Amazon and Gamestop have been offering stock first thing this week, and UK retailer Very had a seemingly drip-fed restocking on Wednesday - there was a bit of a cycle where the retailer bumped you into a waiting room and kept 'trying' to get you to the page properly, but some folks were indeed successful and it remains a good sign of steadily improving (cross your fingers) state of affairs.

In the UK there are also more concrete and encouraging signs from retailers who are trying to combat bots and scalpers. This comes in the form of ballots and lotteries and has been adopted most recently by UK retailer Currys. Their ''Priority Pass' system can be entered by anyone, and when they draw the lucky numbers, shoppers will get a code that will be unique to them and their chance to buy a PS5. It'll definitely be worthwhile signing up for this - particularly if you're unlucky this morning (in the UK) with the anticipated Game PS5 restock.

Once again, you'll find the most salient selection of links both above and below for your clicking pleasure. Despite the constant PS5 restocks and selling out as per usual, sticking with these retailers and these links have proved genuinely some of the best means for shoppers (who aren't robots) to find a PS5 deal this springtime.

