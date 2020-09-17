PS5 pre-orders are live right now: here are the best ones so far for the PlayStation 5

Ok, so Sony just dropped some pretty epic PS5 news. PS5 pre-orders will be going live today. Actually, at some stores they already have and we've got links for you below.

Sorry, should have given you a bit of warning, hope you didn't fall off your chair too bad. Calm yourself a little, as details of start times are still coming in for different countries, but we'll be updating this page as soon as we know. Actually, this is the exact page where we will be listing where you can pre-order a PS5 from the most reliable retailers along with links straight to them. Our team of deal hunters has covered console launches for years now, so you're in good hands.

We now know all about the official PS5 price too. The PS5 will be $499.99 in the US and £449.99 in the UK. The PS5 Digital Edition (no disc-drive here), is set at $399.99 in the US and £359.99 in the UK.

Here are the latest live PS5 pre-orders you can get right now in the US and UK.

US PS5 pre-orders

UK PS5 pre-orders

Sony is actually beating Microsoft to the pre-order punch here, despite team green announcing both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S release dates recently and confirming that Xbox Series X pre-orders will be going live on September 22, Sony has nipped ahead to get that early cash. It's getting interesting out there, readers.

Frankly, it's about time. We've been waiting on PS5 pre-orders for months, and we have a suspicion it was because Sony had been playing a game of chicken with Microsoft. Because the Xbox Series X price and the budget-friendly Xbox Series S price are out in the wild now, Sony decided to get on with it.

Sign up to our email alerts below and you'll be amongst the first to know when retailers go live. Or come and take a look at this page tomorrow, September 17.

PS5 pre-orders - Can I register interest?

(Image credit: Sony)

With some retailers, you can register interest by throwing your email address into their mailing list hats. We'd recommend bookmarking this page right here though as we'll be rounding up the best options from a range of retailers and avoiding all those over-priced options with a bunch on non-discounted products that typically fill our inboxes from many retailers.

It's good to know in advance which retailers will be most likely to get PS5 pre-order stock for launch and which ones might be the best match for you. Here are our highlights of popular merchants from the US and UK.

US retailers for PS5 pre-orders

Amazon

The gargantuan online retailer will arguably be the biggest stockist of the PS5 with the most units to sell, which might actually make it hard to find one there if you leave it too late. Amazon Prime members will be keen to buy from here given the fast delivery options offered.

Walmart

The retail behemoth will have you well covered if it's your shop of choice. You'll be able to pick up in-store as well as order to home which will be a great option to get your new console immediately. There's no way Walmart will miss a trick with PS5 pre-orders so naturally they'll be ones to look out for when it all kicks off.

Best Buy

Like Walmart, Best Buy will have the option of in-store pickup which might be a better option for many buyers. Best Buy has been one of the better retailers at stocking consoles during the pandemic when other stores haven't seen stock in months, so its certainly one to watch for PS5 pre-orders.

GameStop

A tricky one, given the once-mighty retailer has spent the last few years on the ropes. Any further Covid-19 outbreaks could see in-store PS5 pre-orders stuck in limbo if the store can't physically open. If you do buy a PS5 from GameStop but the console develops a fault within the warranty period, we'd be concerned that the company might not still be in business to honor it. We'd imagine you'd be able to send it to Sony instead, but it'll be a hassle easily avoided by buying elsewhere.

UK retailers for PS5 pre-orders

Amazon

Like in many other countries around the world, Amazon will be a popular pick for PS5 pre-orders in the UK. That popularity will also mean everyone will be shopping there so it's good to have other options. Thankfully, the UK has managed to maintain a competitive variety of retailers for consoles. Let's see who else is worth a shout below.

Currys PC World

The popular electronics retailer has a great online and high-street/retail park presence so you've got plenty of options. Currys managed to find console stock more than most retailers in recent months during the pandemic, so we reckon it's a solid shout for some PS5 pre-orders, maybe even with some bundle action too as it's very competitive.

John Lewis

It's highly likely that the PS5 pre-order prices are going to be the same at most retailers at launch, so looking for any slight edge is worth the effort. And John Lewis has one not mentioned nearly enough and that's the free two-year warranty on its electronics devices, which we assume will be included on the PS5 (it'll say on the listing once online). Other retailers usually charge a lot of money to extend beyond the usual 12-month guarantee, so we think this is a big deal.

Game

Like we mentioned with GameStop in the US, Game is a retailer hanging on by the skin of its teeth. While you will be able to find PS5 pre-orders here both online and in-store, the double threat of further lockdowns affecting your in-store pickup and the business potentially disappearing over the next year being a concern if your PS5 develops a fault has us thinking ordering elsewhere would be wise.

PS5 pre-orders - how much will they cost?

(Image credit: Sony)

This is the big question... and right now, the only thing we can say is "insert educated guessing here". We just don't know.

Decent estimates have wildly fluctuated. There have been solid arguments made for a premium-priced console of, say, 600 - 700 dollars or pounds given how revolutionary the brand-new tech within the PS5 is. There have been equally logical thoughts thrown around a lower price tag, one that would even see Sony sell each unit at a loss, a la the PS4, of around $400 / £400 / AU$549.

In all reality though, we expect the PS5 to be priced around $499/£499. And the digital version to be around $50/£50 less. Of course, Microsoft has a slight advantage for budget shoppers as the Xbox Series S will only cost $299/£249, but will of course be a long way behind the full strength power of both the Xbox Series X and PS5.

The same is the case when it comes to games. On one hand, we have heard how next-gen games will be more expensive ($70), but we have also had confirmation that Ubisoft's 2020 games will cost the same for PS5 and Xbox Series X as they do for the current generation of consoles ($60).

PS5 pre-orders - bundle deals

(Image credit: Sony / Insomniac)

Let's face it, any console pre-order or purchase is going to be made far more attractive if you can find a bundle with a great launch game, or one you're really excited about. PS5 pre-orders will be no different and we know that there are plenty of upcoming PS5 games hitting shelves around then.

Unfortunately, we're not exactly certain which games would be included. We've got a good idea, though. We'd be looking out for consoles that comes with Assassin's Creed Valhalla or Cyberpunk 2077. Because they're this fall's biggest releases, it's a safe bet that they'll be paired with the console. Similarly, the PS5-exclusive Spider-Man: Miles Morales is another shoe-in. Just don't expect a big saving. That's rare for launch bundles, and it's much more likely that a game's cost will simply be added on top of the standard PlayStation 5 MSRP / RRP.

What about bundles with digital games, though, particularly with the PS5 Digital Edition? That seems equally nailed on to some degree as it'll be straightforward to throw in codes for games (plus, it'll be absolutely necessary given the console's lack of a disc drive). If there are any discounts to be had, we bet this is where you'll find them.

Before we wrap things up, let's not forget about PS5 bundles that add in hardware as opposed to software. We know that there will be a bunch of PS5 accessories releasing at the same time, and there will certainly be demand for bundles that throw in the 3D Pulse audio headset or another DualSense PS5 controller.

Keep checking back here for more updates. When PS5 pre-orders do go live, we'll be on-hand to help out and point you in the right direction.