PS5 pre-order sign ups are already live across several game retailer websites

Several of the largest retailers in the games industry have begun the process for taking PS5 pre-orders, suggesting that Sony's official marketing push for the next-gen console is close to kicking off, presumably sometime in early 2020.

As first reported by SpielTimes, the likes of Best Buy (US), GAME (UK), Dustinhome (Norway), and Game Mania (The Netherlands) now have official pages on their website allowing interested customers to register for notifications about PS5 pre-order info as soon as it arrives.

The successor to the PS4 is anticipated to release sometime in Holiday 2020 alongside Microsoft's own new console, the Xbox Series X, and leaked Sony patents (alongside fresh photos from PS5 developers) have already revealed the next-gen console's devkit and controller.

We still don't know what the PS5 launch game slate could be, but recent job listings have indeed suggested that Horizon Zero Dawn 2 and a God of War sequel are actively in the works, while Bluepoint Games (of Shadow of the Colossus PS4 remake fame) has confirmed it's working on a next-gen exclusive for PlayStation.

For now, if you happen to live in any of the specified regions, feel free to express your interest in pre-ordering PS5 now, to give you a leg up when it comes to getting hands on the console this time next year.

