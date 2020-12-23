PS5 gets a stunning PS2 redesign in this mockup

Someone's mocked up an incredible redesign of the PS5, made to resemble the classic PS2.

You can see the fan-made render from the PlayStation subreddit in the post just below. The user shows off their render of a PS5 console remade in the style of Sony's PS2, adapting both the standard and the all-digital versions of the new console, as well as the DualSense controller, to fit with the general design aesthetic of the PS2. Hell, I've never even used a PS2 and even I think this is a brilliant overhaul.

Flicking through the photo gallery in the post, you can see the stunning attention to detail. With the DualSense controller in particular, the colored face buttons have been reintroduced, as the new DualSense controller replaced the traditional PlayStation controller colored buttons with transparent buttons.

If you're actually hoping for Sony to replicate this design for the PS5 at some point in the near future, you're unfortunately out of luck. The 30th anniversary of the PS2 isn't until 2030, so we've sadly got an entire decade to wait until Sony kicks off the celebrations for the classic console.

I'm really hoping that Sony is planning on producing some redesigns of the PS5 in the near future. Back before the PS5 launched in November, Sony revealed that DualSense controllers manufactured in different colors would be available at some point in the future (although there's no word on redesigned PS5 consoles). Until then, we'll have to make do with these spectacular fan creations, which have seen creations including a Wakanda-inspired design, among others.

If you're still trying to get your hands on either version of Sony's next-gen console, you can head over to our PS5 deals guide for an up-to-date list of retailers with projected stock.