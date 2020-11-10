PS5 day one update weighs less than 1GB

The PS5 will have a day-one patch, and it'll be smaller than 1GB.

We've been able to confirm the day one patch for Sony's next-gen console through our own review unit. However, this might not be the full size of the patch for the PS5. Previously, our PS5 review units have had a patch implemented via USB transfer. It's not clear as to whether the day one patch for general retail units of Sony's next-gen console will include both updates, bundling the USB and download patches into one update.

Right now, it's not entirely clear what the day one update for the PS5 actually implements. However, the process of updating your PS5 is basically the same as it currently is on the PS4: you download the software update, install the patch, restart your console, and then you're all good to go.

There's now less than 48 hours to go until the PS5 launches, in the US at least. Sony's next-gen machine launches on November 12 in the US, and a week later on November 19 in the UK and Europe. If you're still trying to put down a pre-order for either version of the next-gen console, head over to our PS5 pre-orders guide for more.

