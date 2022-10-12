PS Plus game library adds the best Dragon Quest and the worst version of the best GTA

The next PS Plus update includes a whole lot of treats for fans of Dragon Quest, Assassin's Creed, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, though you may want to look at the fine print on that last one.
On October 18, PS Plus Extra or Premium tiers members will get access to a host of new games. Perhaps the most notable is Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition. 11 was arguably the best entry in the series even when it first launched on PS4 back in 2018, and over the course of various ports with big content additions it's only gotten better. If you have any love for JRPGs, this Definitive Edition is essential.
Dragon Quest fans have a veritable feast here, too. The excellent Minecraft-inspired spin-offs, Builders and Builders 2, are landing on Extra and Premium, as are Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below and Dragon Quest Heroes 2: Explorer's Edition, which mix classic DQ adventuring with Dynasty Warriors combat.
Another headliner arrives in the form of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition, one of the most beloved entries in the series. Of course, the Definitive Editions of the PS2 GTA games arrived in a notoriously broken state, and though a series of patches has improved them, it's still debatable whether they're 'definitive'. Yet if the GTA 6 leaks have you eager to revisit Vice City, this is one of few modern options on that front.
There's one more major franchise getting big representation here. Assassin's Creed Odyssey, 3 Remastered, Syndicate, and the Chronicles trilogy. That covers the series through highs, lows, spin-offs, and an RPG reboot, so there's plenty to dig into.
Here's everything you can expect, all landing on October 18.
PS Plus Extra and Premium for October 2022
- Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below
- Dragon Quest Heroes 2: Explorer’s Edition
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition
- Hohokum
- Inside
- The Medium
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
PS Plus Classics for October 2022
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
- Everyday Shooter
- Limbo
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
