Project Golden Nekker is a new singleplayer standalone Witcher card game

A new single-player game based on The Witcher 3 minigame Gwent is coming this year.

According to IGN, Project Golden Nekker is a new "captivating single-player experience" based around the in-game card game, and is set to launch in 2022. The report states that the game will be "completely standalone."

While the project sounds similar to the last standalone version of Gwent - Thronebreaker: A Witcher Tale - which launched in 2018, comms lead Pawel Burza told IGN that "it's not another Witcher Tales but something different. We're aiming to provide a captivating single-player for players who prefer it over competitive multiplayer Gwent."

CD Projekt has apparently been dropping hints about the new project over the last several months, teasing players with quiet drops in official livestreams. An official reveal, however, is coming soon, according to game director Vladimir Tortsov.

Tortsov has recently revealed concept art for the game. As well as one image showing off the titular Golden Nekker, there's also artwork showing off what appears to be a Skelligan Barbarian, as well as a Fire Elemental and some 'Living Fire'. Two other images appear to show environments, with a library (complete with another Golden Nekker) and a marketplace.

We don't know for sure when the game will be released, but IGN points out that new Gwent cards are set to be added to that game in April, July, October, and December. Assuming Golden Nekker will come with its own cards for the multiplayer game, and noting that every previous Witcher game has launched in either May or October, it's possible that Project Golden Nekker will arrive in October 2022, with a potential reveal sometime in the summer.

