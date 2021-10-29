Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake actor "got to rewind time" for one of his earliest roles

The actor behind the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake's eponymous prince sheds new light on how the new project is approaching its source material in a recent interview.

Yuri Lowenthal also played the prince in the original version of the game, and his list of credits includes Peter Parker in the Insomniac Spider-Man games, Yosuke Hanamura in Persona 4, and dozens upon dozens of other characters. While his resume has ballooned in the nearly two decades since Prince of Persia's 2003 arrival, Lowenthal told USA Today that "it was one of the greatest honors" of his life to return to the early role.

"When we did the first The Sands of Time, I may have done three to five recording sessions for the whole game, and that was my contribution," Lowenthal said. "This time I got to literally step into the shoes again. I got to rewind time and see if I could do it better. I honestly couldn't say enough good [things] about the experience. I love the new director, we got to keep all of Jordan Mechner's brilliant writing and then redo the game better. I can't wait for people to finally get a chance to play it. I know it's been tough in the post-production, but I'm really excited."

While the recordings for the original game were all conducted in a booth, The Sands of Time Remake uses performance capture with a wider cast that Lowenthal "got to work with in the room like we were doing a play or shooting a movie."

Meanwhile, the official Twitter account for the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake recently returned to life with a new message from the development team , who reassured fans that development is still under way, "motivated and inspired by your feedback." It's currently set to be released sometime in 2022.