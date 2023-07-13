Prime Video has released a new trailer for its upcoming season of new films and TV shows – and it's finally given us our first glimpse of Donald Glover's Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Per the trailer, new shows premiering on the streaming platform include The Boys spin-off Gen V (September) and Mr. & Mrs. Smith (November). Existing shows that will return for a new season include Good Omens (July), The Summer I Turned Pretty (July), The Wheel of Time (September), and Reacher (December).

New movies include the Jamie Foxx legal drama The Burial (October), Bad Bunny's luchador movie Cassandro (September), Eddie Murphy's family-friendly holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane (November), queer rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue (August).

It’s an exciting time to have Prime. pic.twitter.com/lEOGyO6gs9July 13, 2023 See more

This is our first real look at Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as John and Jane Smith. Per the official synopsis, the couple "enters into a new phase of their marriage when they agree to work as spies for a mysterious agency."

Based on the 2005 movie starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the reboot series was initially intended to star Phoebe Wallr-Bridge as Jane. Eskrine took over in 2022. The writer and actor is best known for co-creating the Hulu series PEN15 alongside Anna Konkle. The series, created by Glover and Francesca Sloane, also stars Parker Posey, Wagner Moura, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and Paul Dano.

