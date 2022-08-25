Prime Gaming is giving away Assassin's Creed and Lord of the Rings games in September

Prime Gaming is serving up some big titles in September, including Assassin's Creed, Lord of the Rings, and Football Manager games.

Next month, Amazon has confirmed that the games it'll be giving away to Prime Gaming subscribers will include Assassin's Creed Origins, Football Manager 2022, and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor's Game of the Year Edition.

Assassin's Creed Origins marked the start of Ubisoft's new approach to its stealth-driven series, with greater emphasis on more RPG-centric ideas. Followed up by Odyssey and Valhalla, Origins is an excellent starting point, focusing on protagonist Bayek, a man at the head of a burgeoning order of Assassins.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, set between the events of The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring, sees you attempt to counter Sauron's growing influence as ranger Talion, saved from death by grouchy elf Celebrimbor, who grants his new partner a bunch of ghostly powers. Home of the excellent Nemesis system, Shadow of Mordor was a strong GOTY contender in 2014 (only beaten out by Dragon Age Inquisition). The Game of the Year Edition on offer here adds three substantial new mission arcs to the title, for even more orc-bashing goodness.

Rounding out the big hitters in this month's giveaway is Football Manager 2022. Developer Sports Interactive has been honing its craft for many, many years at this point, and this year's outing is as good as the series has ever been. If you've ever wanted to take your tiny, local club to Champions League glory, this is your best bet.

On top of those three, Prime Gaming is offering five more titles this month; The Dig, Defend the Rook, We The Revolution, Castle on the Coast, and Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector's Edition will all be available. That's in addition to the normal giveaway for the likes of League of Legends and FIFA 22, as well as items for Skull and Bones, Rainbow Six Siege, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla over the coming months.

