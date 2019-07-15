Get Logitech's Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel for just $200

Up your game on the track with this massive deal on the Logitech Dual-motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel for PS4.$199.99 As part of the Amazon Prime Day game deals madness, it is currently half-price at just $199.99 for Prime members. That's a saving of $200 on a serious set up.

It comes with the wheel, pedals and gear sticks, featuring solid steel ball bearings, a stainless steel shifter and pedals, plus a hand-stitched leather wheel grip. There's an on-wheel D-pad, console buttons, paddle-shifters and LED indicator lights too, which all help make the driving experience so smooth you'll think your couch has morphed into a Aston Martin Valkyrie. This attention to detail is what helped push it onto our list of the best PS4 steering wheels in 2019.

Logitech G29 for PlayStation 4 | $199.99 on Amazon (save 50%)

The best PS4 steering wheel is currently a smoking hot bargain. Experience the high quality force feedback motor, super-smooth wheel and Force Feedback for half price.View Deal

From our review: "Control is super-smooth and the plush-feeling finish combines with good button placement and an integrated clicker wheel to give you the feeling that you have complete control over your vehicle. The stainless steel paddle shifters are well-positioned too - it’s a solid-feeling unit with everything within easy reach. "

Need some new games or accessories to go with that wheel? Head on over to our best PS4 headsets , and maybe pick up a PS4 controller cheap too.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.