Preview - Kamen Rider Zero-One #1

By Michael Doran
Titan's new comic book continuation of the Tokusatsu TV series introduces the supervillain Ragnarok

Kamen Rider Zero-One #1 art
Kamen Rider Zero-One #1 art (Image credit: Titan Comics)

Titan Comics is showing off a preview of Kamen Rider Zero-One #1, the November 23 debut of the comic book continuation of the Tokusatsu TV show starring a motorcycle-riding, insect-themed superhero that began airing in 1971 and can currently be seen on Shout! Factory in the US.

The four-page preview features the debut of Ragnarok, the new "volcanic cluster cell-powered villain" exclusive to the comic book, facing off against Aruto Hiden (AKA Kamen Rider Zero-One) and his trusty Humagear companion Izu.

Check out the pages below: 

Kamen Rider Zero-One #1
(Image credit: Titan Comics)

Kamen Rider Zero-One #1 cover (Image credit: Titan Comics)
The comic book series is written by Brandon Easton with art by Hendry Prasetya, colors by Bryan Valenza, and letters by Deron Bennett.

When Ragnarok attacks Kamen Rider Zero-One's company Hiden Intelligence, Aruto has to not only face the mysterious new supervillain, but also his own past…

Issue #1 features covers by Inhyuk Lee, Derrick Chew, and Nahuel Grego plus a glow-in-the-dark variant and a photo cover, all to the right and below:

Kamen Rider Zero-One #1
(Image credit: Titan Comics)

Kamen Rider Zero-One is part of the Kamen Rider Series, also known as the Masked Rider series, created by manga artist Shotaro Ishinomori. It's considered part of the Tokusatsu superhero genre and like other series like Ultraman and Super Sentai, spans multiple iterations over decades across TV, film, anime, manga, and toys. 

The original Kamen Rider was also responsible for launching the second Kaiju (film and TV shows featuring giants monsters) boom on Japanese television during the early '70s.

Newsarama includes Titan's Kamen Rider Zero-One as one of the 25 best superhero jumping on points coming to comic books this fall

Michael Doran

