Predator 5 in the works from 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg

20th Century Studios has reportedly tapped 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg to helm the fifth installment in the Predator franchise.

According to Deadline, Predator 5 isn't a direct sequel to 2018's The Predator, directed by Shane Black. Other than that one detail, though, it seems 20th Century is staying pretty tight-lipped about the plot of the upcoming Predator flick.

Trachtenberg is best known for 10 Cloverfield Lane, the 2016 spiritual successor to 2008's Cloverfield, but he's also directed the 'Playtest' episode of Black Mirror and The Boys episode 'The Name of the Game'. The script for Predator 5 is being written by Patrick Aison, whose producer-writer credits include Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Kingdom, and Wayward Pines.

The sci-fi horror series Predator kicked off with the first movie in 1987, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, whose character leads a rescue team into Central America to save hostages and is confronted by a highly-advanced alien. A direct sequel was released in 1990 that took place 10 years after the events of the first movie, and then 20 years later we got Predators, a standalone movie based in the unspecified future of the same universe.

The Predator, directed by Shane Black, is a reimagining of the original Predator that still acknowledges the events of the series. It isn't clear where the fifth installment in the series fits into the timeline, but it could be a sequel to an earlier movie or its own original story.

