Pre-order the LG CineBeam Q projector and score a free XBOOM speaker

LG's new Cinebeam Q projector has now launched for pre-order, but those looking to kit out their entire home cinema can grab a valuable freebie. Pre-orders are currently shipping with a free XBOOM 360 speaker (worth $199.99), but you'll need to get in before April 7 to claim yours.

This pre-order bonus is only available via the official LG store, where you can pick up both the 4K projector and speaker for $1,299.99 all in. Considering this is already on the cheaper end of the scale when it comes to native UHD picture, that's one hell of a deal. Just be sure to hit the 'Add Both to Cart' button for the full bundle.

Not even the best gaming projectors can output at a native 4K resolution this cheap, so the Cinebeam Q already has a trick up its sleeve. On top of that, you're getting a fully portable device (with handle to boot) with a super compact 5.5 x 5 x 3 inch form factor. That, plus the almost retro styling, means it's sure to fit in wherever you rest it.

LG Cinebeam Q 4K projector | Free XBOOM 360 speaker | $1,499.98 $1,299.99 at LG

Save $300 - Pre-ordering the LG Cinebeam Q projector also nets you a free XBOOM 360 speaker worth nearly $200. That's an excellent offer, but you'll need to hit the 'Add Both to Cart' button for the full package.



The speaker in question sports a 24 hour battery life with water and dust resistance for super portable audio. Its unique teardrop shape helps it stand out on the shelves too, but also helps keep that 360 degree soundstage rolling as well. Bluetooth connectivity means you're sorted for an easy life when pairing up with the Cinebeam Q, but all of its playback, RGB lighting effects, and EQ settings can be controlled via a separate app at the same time. If you've already got a compatible LG speaker at home, you can also chain the new device for a bigger audio space.

The LG Cinebeam Q will start shipping in the week of April 8.

