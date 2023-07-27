Pour one out for Diablo 4's formerly-bright bears

Diablo 4's Druids are in mourning over what they've christened the "strawberry milk bear."

Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0c launched yesterday on July 26, and while it was primarily aimed at stopping players accidentally activating their free Battle Pass, it's also had other consequences. It turns out the patch quietly muted the colors on the Druid's bear form so that they don't look like walking disasters.

"Fuckers took away my strawberry milk bear didn’t they," read one comment on a Diablo 4 subreddit post. The Druid's bear form would actually change its fur color to match the hair color of the player character, so if you had bright pink hair, you'd have a garish pink bear staggering around Sanctuary after you.

One player writes that their blue bear has sadly now been taken back to a muted grey color. Others are also in mourning over their poor bear forms being stripped of bright colors. A bright orange "traffic cone bear" has now been taken down to just looking a bit red, and everyone's all sad about it.

These forms are what developers at Blizzard deemed "too bright," in the latest set of patch notes. They've got a point - seeing a bright green bear strutting about Sanctuary against the grey and other muted colors of the world is a little distracting, but we can't help but wonder if they took a little personality from the Druids with this fix.

