Xbox Series X stock might be coming this week - here are your best bets for getting one if it does land

The wait for stable Xbox Series X stock levels goes on, and with that, the random,m pot-luck state of affairs continues to be our only chance of getting one. It's far from a satisfactory state of affairs, of course - and it's all getting a bit tiresome for everyone - but it's the way it is at the moment.

Xbox Series X and Series S stock has been coming and going - as always - recently with plenty of European Amazon accounts seeing stock last week - we hope that this bodes well for Amazon US and Amazon UK. Which would in turn give us reason to have our fingers crossed for the likes of Best Buy and Walmart in the US to have some, and Very (in the UK), et al, to have some in soon too. But, as usual, we'll have to see how we get on and just be as prepared as we can be in the hope that lady luck gives us an opportunity and the bots miss a beat.

Cutting to the chase, here are your best bets for quick links to sit on, favorite, and start the F5-athon on to give you the best shouts for stock today and this week.

As for specifics that give us reason to be cautiously optimistic, the Amazon stocks are certainly encouraging, and, in the UK, we are hearing strong rumours and seeing some movement at Very - while there isn't any stock as I write this, the retailer just has put its Xbox Series X stock page live, so act fast.

While the PS5 has, for Reasons, been the harder to get hold of out of all the consoles - this was available for a flash recently though it was gone instantly again - maybe, just maybe, it might mean that we can expect Xbox Series X and S stock levels - along with that of the PS5 - to get better soon. There are the occasional positive noises that help us to maintain this iota of optimism too with UK retailer Box's Xbox Series X ballot system in action once again to stop bots and scalpers ruining it for everyone. Game in the UK had some of their famous queue-bound fun right at the end of last week, so that might also be something to consider for UK stock chasers too.

While we wait for stock to drop or for any more news to come in, vigilantly refreshing and checking retailers' website is still - infuriatingly - the best way to have the best chance to buy Xbox Series X or buy PS5 still. Far from ideal, but here we are.

However, wherever you are, we'd suggest keeping an eye, and a browser page, on the links below too at least and be ready to strike if and when stock appears. It's also worth checking in our page of Xbox Series X deals and bundles, as this will be updated as we get more concrete stock updates.

