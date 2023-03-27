Possible God of War Ragnarok sequel teased by Tyr's actor

A potential God of War Ragnarok follow-up has been teased by Tyr's actor.

PAX East 2023 took place over the past weekend, which saw a big God of War retrospective panel featuring Ben Prendergast, the voice behind Tyr. As reported by Shark Games (opens in new tab), when discussing Tyr's role in Ragnarok, Prendergast reportedly said "all I'll say is this - it isn't the last you've seen of Tyr."

Prendergast went on to say that he "knows a little, but doesn’t know much," regarding the future of the God of War series at large. The actor also mentioned that he's signed an NDA barring him from disclosing any further information, which you'd assume he might've already done with his previous comment.

Be warned: spoilers for God of War Ragnarok follow!

If you've played Sony Santa Monica's 2022 sequel, you'll know Tyr plays a major role in the game - sort of. It's not actually Tyr that appears in the game, but Odin disguised as Tyr, which leaves one major question unanswered: what happened to the real Tyr?

Tyr's true fate is left a complete mystery, which is what could open the door for Prendergast to reprise his role as the character, for real this time. It's worth noting Ragnarok's ending is purposefully left open for more adventures with either Kratos and Freya or Atreus and Angrboda, as both duos team up in the post-game section.

Right now though, this is the only teaser we have to go on about a potential new God of War game, as no one from Sony Santa Monica has ever commented on such a project. Prendergast's comments could always be referring to DLC for Ragnarok, but this would be the first time any modern God of War games has received significant post-launch content like this.

