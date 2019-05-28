Pokemon Sword and Shield Direct coming next week, will offer 15 mins of new info

Prepare yourself trainers; new information on the duo of Pokemon Sword and Shield games - Pokemon Sword and Shield - is coming next week. Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have announced that at 2PM BST / 9AM EDT / 6AM PDT on Wednesday, June 5, there will be a special Nintendo Direct focused on the games.

"Tune in for roughly 15 minutes of new information on Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield for Nintendo Switch in a livestreamed Pokemon Direct presentation," reads the blurb on the Pokemon Direct page.

So far we've only had one dedicated Direct livestream for the games, but it was jam packed, revealing the first trailer, the confirmation of their names and setting, and introducing the three starter Gen 8 Pokemon - Grookey, Sobble, Scorbunny. If that first Direct was so info heavy, expect this one to be much the same. And don't forget, the release dates have been set for later this year.

Hold your Horsea, Trainers—we know you’re excited for details on #PokemonSwordShield! ⚔️ 🛡️We’ve been hard at work researching this new region. Wondering when you can learn more?❗️ #PokemonDirect📅 June 5⏰ 6:00 a.m. PDThttps://t.co/rd00mVbmZ9 pic.twitter.com/ZXyp9rpPY5May 27, 2019

Interestingly, there's a Pokemon Press Conference happening today, May 28 at 6PM PDT (2AM BST / 9PM EDT). Baring in mind that the Direct is happening next week, I'd be very surprised if today's conference included anything related to Pokemon Sword and Shield, but perhaps a teaser for the live stream itself could appear if we're lucky.

Got any plans tomorrow? You do now, Trainers!We’ve got some exciting updates to share, and you know what that means: #PokemonPressConference!Tune in at 6:00 p.m. PDT on May 28th to follow the updates live. https://t.co/lcAxqoYQMQ pic.twitter.com/o8VJyrHeKWMay 27, 2019

However, that conference may well pertain mostly to the Pokemon anime, or even Pokemon Go, but whatever it is, it's bound to be exciting and will reveal new Pokemon content for the year ahead.

