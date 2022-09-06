Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will get a new trailer tomorrow

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are getting another new trailer tomorrow.

Seemingly not content with airing a Pokemon Presents showcase dedicated to the two games last month, The Pokemon Company is again putting out more info for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The new trailer will premiere tomorrow, September 7, at 6am PT/9am ET/2pm BST.

🚨 A new #PokemonScarletViolet trailer drops tomorrow! 🚨You read that right, Trainers. Tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on 9/7 for the latest news!Make sure you’re subscribed and have notifications turned on:️ https://t.co/8Hw4hsHzDJ pic.twitter.com/1e0WKO8bxhSeptember 6, 2022 See more

We're unsure what's in store in this new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. We've already been taken on a tour of the broader world of Paldea in past showcases, and we've previously seen the likes of brand new Legendary Pokemon and the Gen 9 starters, so there aren't any immediately obvious areas that haven't been covered the two new games so far.

However, we could see brand new creatures for Scarlet and Violet as we head towards launch later this year. Last week, The Pokemon Company began teasing an elusive new creature for both games, which was then revealed to be the Poison-type Grafaiai, a creature which stalks its prey throughout the wooded regions of Paldea, waiting for the opportunity to strike.

We could see more newcomers for the ninth generation of Pokemon with this new Scarlet and Violet trailer tomorrow, September 7. Whatever the case may end up being, you can tune in to catch the new trailer on The Pokemon Company's YouTube channel (opens in new tab) for all the action.

Check out our full Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex guide for a recap of all the new creatures revealed for the two new games.