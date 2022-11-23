Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players reckon Nemona's a weirdo

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Nemona is getting a little bit of a reputation as a stalker.

The two new Gen 9 games star Nemona as a rival trainer to the player character, following them wherever they venture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Consequently, Nemona has gained notoriety within the Pokemon fanbase as a stalker, as evidenced by the subreddit post seen just below.

It's hard to argue against the evidence of Nemona stalking the player character. The rival follows you wherever you venture in Scarlet and Violet, apparently staking out just outside Gyms and waiting for the player character to emerge triumphant so she can battle them.

The post above certainly nails one thing: Nemona gave off a very different vibe in Scarlet and Violet trailers before launch. Once depicted as a friend of the protagonist, Nemona actually has a weird obsession with following and beating them in the final game.

In all honesty though, it appears Nemona has been something of a hit with Scarlet and Violet players. The new rival has popped up all over the place on forums like Reddit, with fan art and memes dedicated to her. Better a weird stalker than a unforgettable nobody, right?

