Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch reportedly overlooks duplication glitch

A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet duplication glitch remains even after a new patch hit the games earlier this week.

Just yesterday on December 1, a new update launched for both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While this new patch has apparently removed a duplication exploit for cloning the Legendary Koraidon and Miraidon, you can still use both the creatures to duplicate items to your heart's content.

⚠️ Clarification: The method of obtaining your cloned Koraidon / Miraidon through the A + B trick has been patched *BUT* if you still have your cloned one from v1.0.1 you can keep doing the item glitch from this video even on v1.1!https://t.co/87d8IWukr9December 2, 2022 See more

As the video and tweet above assert, if you still have your cloned Koraidon or Miraidon, you can duplicate items. The item duplication glitch allows players to clone literally any item in Scarlet and Violet, meaning you can have a horde of Master Balls at your disposal instantaneously.

However, there was some confusion over a potential drawback for the exploit. While it was initially reported via the top tweet below that the cloned creatures wouldn't be able to exit your party after the patch, it now appears this was a misake, and the cloned Koraidon and Miraidon can actually be removed from your party whenever you want.

Oh nevermind you can get rid of the clone. Just keep it as long as you want the duping glitch to still exist.December 2, 2022 See more

This new patch might've overlooked the item duplication exploit, but rest assured that more patches for Scarlet and Violet are on the way. Alongside the new patch, Nintendo apologized for the ongoing performance issues, while also announcing that work was ongoing to improve both games, strongly hinting at further patches arriving at some point in the future. It's not unreasonable to expect a new patch to remove any duplication exploits.

