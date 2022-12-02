Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch reportedly overlooks duplication glitch

By Hirun Cryer
published

But an exploit concerning Koraidon and Miraidon is gone

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
(Image credit: Nintendo)

A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet duplication glitch remains even after a new patch hit the games earlier this week.

Just yesterday on December 1, a new update launched for both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While this new patch has apparently removed a duplication exploit for cloning the Legendary Koraidon and Miraidon, you can still use both the creatures to duplicate items to your heart's content.

See more

As the video and tweet above assert, if you still have your cloned Koraidon or Miraidon, you can duplicate items. The item duplication glitch allows players to clone literally any item in Scarlet and Violet, meaning you can have a horde of Master Balls at your disposal instantaneously. 

However, there was some confusion over a potential drawback for the exploit. While it was initially reported via the top tweet below that the cloned creatures wouldn't be able to exit your party after the patch, it now appears this was a misake, and the cloned Koraidon and Miraidon can actually be removed from your party whenever you want.

See more

This new patch might've overlooked the item duplication exploit, but rest assured that more patches for Scarlet and Violet are on the way. Alongside the new patch, Nintendo apologized for the ongoing performance issues, while also announcing that work was ongoing to improve both games, strongly hinting at further patches arriving at some point in the future. It's not unreasonable to expect a new patch to remove any duplication exploits.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have been voicing their surprise online after the new patch drastically improved the performance of both games for some. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.