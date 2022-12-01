Pokemon Scarlet and Violet dev acknowledges performances issues and says it is "working on improvements"

The Pokemon Company has announced a new patch for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and acknowledged the issues players have been having with the two games.

In the Ver. 1.1.0 update (opens in new tab) patch notes (released on December 1), The Pokemon Company wrote: "We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance. Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience."

The patch notes then end with: "We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games." What fixes developer Game Freak is currently working on is still unknown. But what we do know is that some fixes have already been implemented in this patch , including the music bug for Victory Road.

It's not a surprise that The Pokemon Company felt the need to address the issues the two gen 9 Pokemon games have been having. Very quickly after its release, fans declared that "enough is enough" in numerous posts in the Pokemon subreddit due to the game's glaringly obvious performance issues. There have since been countless posts on the likes of Twitter and TikTok that showcase just how buggy the games can be as well.

It doesn't seem like its flaws have affected Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's success though. Prior to its release, it was revealed that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet had the highest preorders in the series' history , as well as the biggest launch of any console-exclusive game ever. Regardless of this though, the two games are still currently the lowest-reviewed main series game in 17 years .