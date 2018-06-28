Pokemon Quest recipes - What they are, which Pokemon they attract and what you'll need to make them

We might not be getting the core Pokemon Switch RPG until at least next year, and we've got to wait until November to play Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee, but there is a new Pokemon game you can play right now. Pokemon Quest launched on Switch in May, but the game is now available for free on Android and iOS.

It features Pokemon in pixelart form, and tasks you with going on expeditions to explore Tumblecube Island and to find ingredients to use in the various Pokemon Quest recipes that you'll need to use to attract new Pokemon to your base camp, which then you can use on Expeditions. It's a little gameplay loop that works quite well as a idle tapper. But what you will want to know is what Pokemon Quest recipes you need to cook in order to attract certain Pokemon, especially extremely rare ones like the Legendary birds, Zapdos, Articuno and Moltres, and even Mewtwo or Mew.

So read on to learn more about the various elements of Pokemon Quest recipes, from breaking down the lingo, to cooking pots and ingredients.

Pokemon Quest Cooking Pots

Before we even get to the actual cooking, you need to understand about the Cooking Pots in Pokemon Quest. At the start of the game, you'll only have access to the basic, default, and rather boring looking pot. But, as you progress through the various expedition levels, you'll gain access to better Cooking Pots that will power up your recipes, and allow you to attract rarer and higher level Pokemon. The better Pots do require more ingredients per slot, but they are the key to getting access to those better Pokemon.

Here are all the Pokemon Quest Cooking Pots that you can get in the game, when you get them, what they require, and unlock:

Default Cooking Pot: Each slot requires three ingredients. Receive during the tutorial.

Bronze Cooking Pot: Each slot requires 10 ingredients. Attracts Pokemon level 20 and up. Receive after completing Backforth Brook.

Silver Cooking Pot: Each slot requires 15 ingredients. Attracts Pokemon level 40 and up. Receive after completing Pincushion Plain.

Gold Cooking Pot: Each slot requires 20 ingredients. Attracts Pokemon level 70 and up. Receive after completing the Chamber of Legends.

Pokemon Quest recipes ingredients and terminology

When it comes to making the recipes themselves, there's an unnecessary level of complexity to the way things are worded and explained. Some will hint at the ingredients you need to use, while others will indicate how much of each you'll need to use, and they're definitely not arbitrary. Not one bit.

Here's how you'll know how much of each ingredient to use:

A whole lot: Four slots

A lot: Three slots

A few: Two slots

A little: One slot

Then, when it comes to the description of the ingredients, from small or precious, to hard things or sweet things, here's the items that you'll need to find:

Small: Tiny Mushroom, Bluk Berry, Apricorn, or Fossil

Precious: Big Root, Icy Rock, Honey, or Balm Mushroom

Very Precious: Rainbow Matter

Mystical: Mystic Shell

Red: Tiny Mushroom or Big Root

Blue: Bluk Berry or Icy Rock

Yellow: Apricorn or Honey

Grey: Fossil or Balm Mushroom

Soft Things: Tiny Mushroom, Bluk Berry, Big Root, Honey, or Balm Mushroom

Hard Things: Apricorn, Fossil, or Icy Rock

Mushroom: Tiny Mushroom, or Balm Mushroom

Mineral: Icy Rock, or Fossil

Plant: Apricorn, or Big Root

It's worth nothing that each recipe has a quality that determines the length of time the recipe will take to brew, and the rarity of the Pokemon that it'll attract to your base camp. Adding Precious, or Very Precious, ingredients to your recipe will increase its Quality Points - Small ingredients add one point, Precious adds two, Very Precious are worth three, and Mystical add four. Special Quality recipes are the ones you want to aim for if you're looking to attract rarer Pokemon.

You can also use Rainbow Matter to add three points to the Quality of a Pokemon Quest recipe, but be careful, because certain recipes are impossible to boost without reducing all your ingredients to Mulligan.

Recipe Quality goes as follows:

Basic:

Quality level - 1-5 points

Iron Pot brew time - 2 Turns

Bronze Pot brew time - 2 Turns

Silver Pot brew time - 3 Turns

Gold Pot brew time - 4 Turns

Good:

Quality level - 6-7 points

Iron Pot brew time - 4 Turns

Bronze Pot brew time - 4 Turns

Silver Pot brew time - 5 Turns

Gold Pot brew time - 6 Turns

Very Good:

Quality level - 8-9 points

Iron Pot brew time - 5 Turns

Bronze Pot brew time - 5 Turns

Silver Pot brew time - 6 Turns

Gold Pot brew time - 7 Turns

Special:

Quality level - 10+ points

Iron Pot brew time - 6 Turns

Bronze Pot brew time - 6 Turns

Silver Pot brew time - 7 Turns

Gold Pot brew time - 8 Turns

The full list of Pokemon Quest recipes

For every recipe, you'll need to put five sets of ingredients into the pot, which the actual number required depending on which pot you're using. Most recipes can be made in a variety of different ways, depending on which kind of items you need. Plus, it's good to remember that one ingredient can satisfy multiple criteria at once. For example, a tiny mushroom can be a Soft and a Mushroom ingredient for the Sludge Soup.

Here's the full list of Pokemon Quest recipes, what you need to make them, and what Pokemon they'll attract:

Mulligan Stew a la Cube

Description: Whatever ingredients you like

Ingredients: 5x any ingredients

Pokemon attracted: An assortment of low level Pokemon

Red Stew a la Cube

Description: A whole lot of red

Ingredients: 4x Red ingredients

Pokemon attracted: Reddish Pokemon

Blue Soda a la Cube

Description: A whole lot of blue

Ingredients: 4x Blue ingredients

Pokemon attracted: Bluish Pokemon

Yellow Curry a la Cube

Description: A whole lot of yellow

Ingredients: 4x Yellow ingredients

Pokemon attracted: Yellowish Pokemon

Grey Porridge a la Cube

Description: A whole lotta grey

Ingredients: 4x Grey

Pokemon attracted: Greyish Pokemon

Mouth Watering Dip a la Cube

Description: A whole lot of soft things and a lot of blue

Ingredients: 4x Soft and 3x Blue ingredients

Pokemon attracted: Water-type Pokemon

Plain Crepe a la Cube

Description: A lot of sweet things and a few grey

Ingredients: 3x Sweet and 2x Grey ingredients

Pokemon attracted: Normal-type Pokemon

Sludge Soup a la Cube

Description: A whole lot of mushroom and a lot of soft things

Ingredients: 4xMushroom and 3x Soft ingredients

Pokemon attracted: Poison-type Pokemon

Mud Pie a la Cube

Description: A few minerals and a whole lot of soft things

Ingredients: 2x Mineral and 4x Soft ingredients

Pokemon attracted: Ground-type Pokemon

Veggie Smooth a la Cube

Description: A whole lot of plants and a few soft things

Ingredients: 4x Plant and 2x Soft ingredients

Pokemon attracted: Grass-type Pokemon

Honey Nectar a la Cube

Description: A whole lot of sweet things and a lot of yellow

Ingredients: 4x Sweet and 3x Yellow ingredients

Pokemon attracted: Bug-type Pokemon

Brain Food a la Cube

Description: A lot of sweet things and a few hard things

Ingredients: 3x Sweet and 2x Hard ingredients

Pokemon attracted: Psychic-type Pokemon

Stone Soup a la Cube

Description: A whole lot of hard things and a few minerals

Ingredients: 4x Hard and 2x Mineral ingredients

Pokemon attracted: Rock-type Pokemon

Light-as-Air Casserole a la Cube

Description: A lot of minerals and a few plants

Ingredients: 3x Mineral and 2x Plant ingredients

Pokemon attracted: Flying-type Pokemon

Hot Pot a la Cube

Description: A lot of mushrooms and a little red

Ingredients: 3x Mushroom and 2x Red ingredients

Pokemon attracted: Fire-type Pokemon

Watt a Risotto a la Cube

Description: A whole lot of soft things and a lot of yellow

Ingredients: 4x Soft and 3x Yellow ingredients

Pokemon attracted: Electric-type Pokemon

Get Swole Syrup a la Cube

Description: A lot of sweet things and a few mushrooms

Ingredients: 3x Sweet and 2x Mushroom ingredients

Pokemon attracted: Fighting-type Pokemon

Ambrosia of Legends a la Cube

Description: A whole lot of mystical things

Ingredients: 4-5x Mystical ingredients

Pokemon attracted: Extremely rare Pokemon

It's worth noting that you can only attract first level evolutions and non-evolving Pokemon using recipes made in Cooking Pots. You can only evolve Pokemon by levelling them up on Expeditions.