Pokemon-like RPG Nexomon is on its way to consoles

Pokemon-like RPG Nexomon will be releasing on consoles after previously being a PC and mobile exclusive.

Developed by Lime Turtle, Inc. this monster-catching RPG is a call back to classic top-down collecting games such as Pokemon and Digimon. Initially released on mobile and PC, Nexomon will soon be available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X , Xbox One, PS5 , and PS4.

The series is made up of the original Nexomon game - which was initially released in 2018 - and it’s sequel Nexomon: Extinction which was released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC last year. Take a look at the console announcement trailer below to see what new players to the series can look forward to.

The game features a top down chibi style which is reminiscent of the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes - that are due to release later this year - and seems to have a few similarities to the Pokemon series as a whole. In this trailer we see the player enter some tall grass which triggers a battle to commence between two Nexomons Blizbrow, a monkey style monster, and Camoleon, a lizard-looking creature.

Nexomon also features a cast of exuberant characters who the blue haired lead protagonist will encounter along their journey, including a robotic looking friend named Atlas, two green haired girls named Ellie and Deena, and the sinister looking Nexolord.

In the original Nexomon game, players can catch, evolve, and collect over 300 unique Nexomon creatures that they can then build a team with and add to the Nexopedia. At the start of the game, players will be able to choose their starter companion from 7 unique Nexomon’s and compete with them in a turn-based battle system. There’s also lots of locations to explore in the game which promises players 10 vibrant regions to visit.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a definite release date for the console version of Nexomon just yet. In the announcement trailer, the game was classed as “coming soon” so fingers crossed fans of the series won’t have to wait too long to experience the world of Nexomon on consoles.