Pokemon Legends: Arceus may be pointing to a new India-inspired region

A Pokedex entry in Pokemon Legends: Arceus has sent some fans speculating about a potential new region in the Pokemon world.

The intriguing cross-game connection was spotted in Raichu's latest Pokedex entry, as shared on Twitter by Pokejungle. The text of each Pokedex entry in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is attributed in-game to Professor Laventon, and Raichu's entry notes that its electrical attack could "incapacitate one of the Copperajah of my homeland."

Prof. Laventon hints that he is from an India-like region based on Raichu's current and historical Pokédex entries. Do you think it may be a hint for Gen IX or a future game? Or just a bit of flavor?

This is a reference of and seeming retcon to Raichu's FireRed Pokedex text, which noted that the attack could cause "even an Indian elephant to faint" - one of those nods to the real world that have steadily dropped out of Pokemon over the years as its own fictional setting has grown ever broader. Copperajah was introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield, with its Sword Pokedex entry noting that it came to the UK-inspired Galar from "another region long ago."

It's possible that Pokemon Legends: Arceus just took this opportunity to close the loop on an old piece of Pokemon lore. However, drawing further attention to the fact that one of its most prominent NPCs hails from a foreign homeland heretofore unseen in the series could be sending a message of its own. Might a future Pokemon game take us to the homeland of Laventon and Copperajah? We'll just have to wait and find out.

In the meantime, at least we can always count on Chansey to come and check in on us , no matter how tough things may get.

