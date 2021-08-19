Pokemon Go Zacian Raid counters and everything you need to defeat them

You might want some Pokemon Go Zacian Raid Counters to help with the new Pokemon that arrived as part of the Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Part 3 event. It features the debut of many Galar region Pokemon and Zacian and Zamazenta, two of the Legendary Pokemon of Generation 8 are the biggest gets for this Pokemon Go event with each having their own spotlight in Raids for one week.

Zacian will be the first Legendary appearing in Raids during Ultra Unlock Part 3 and give trainers one week to catch at least one. However, those who played Pokemon Sword and Shield know that Zacian comes in two forms. The first, and most recognizable, is the Crowned Sword form that is shown on the cover art for Pokemon Sword. The form of Zacian trainers will be able to battle is the Hero of Many Battles.

If you’re looking to add this Pokemon to your collection, here’s everything you need to know about it and how to defeat it fast and easy.

Pokemon Go Zacian Counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

The Hero of Many Battles Zacian is a pure Fairy-type, making it weak to just Poison and Steel-type attacks. While this form of Zacian is considered to be the weaker of the two, the pure typing makes it a bit difficult to damage.

In Pokemon Go there are not a lot of strong Poison-type attackers. Pokemon like Roserade and Gengar are more known for its Grass and Ghost-type attacks, respectively, but as we layout they can still be viable options to go up against Hero of Many Battles Zacian, especially if trainers bring Mega Gengar into battle.

Niantic is doing trainers a favor by bringing Mega Beedrill back to Raids as it’s likely the strongest exclusively Poison-type attacker. So stock up on Mega Beedrill Energy while you can.

Otherwise, trainers should plan to bring as many Steel types as possible especially on Metagross, which is clearly the premiere attacker of this type. Here is a list of options and movesets to use against Hero of Many Battles Zacian.

Pokemon Go Hero Zacian Raid Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Gengar Lick and Sludge Bomb Mega Beedrill Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Metagross Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Dialga Metal Claw and Iron Head Roserade Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Excadrill Metal Claw and Iron Head Mega Venusaur Vine Whip and Sludge Bomb Aggron Iron Tail and Heavy Slam Bisharp Metal Claw and Iron Head Scizor Bullet Punch and Iron Head

Pokemon Go Zacian Moveset

It’s difficult to breakdown the moveset of Hero of Many Battles Zacian until it makes its debut. However, there are some dataminers who may have discovered what moves the Legendary Pokemon will use.

Looking at its moveset, Steel types are the best type of Pokemon to take into battle against this Zacian. Not only will it resist its Fast Attack, it will resist two of the three options for Charged Attacks. If Psycho Cut is this Zacian’s lone Fast Attack, then bringing Poison types will be difficult as they are weak to those types of moves.

We’ll be sure to update this section once more information has been obtained.

Fast Attack Charged Attack Psycho Cut Wild Charge Hyper Beam Play Rough

