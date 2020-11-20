Pokemon Go temporary bonuses return until June 2021 in response to COVID-19

Temporary Pokemon Go bonuses are coming back until at least June 2021, Niantic has announced.

The bonuses are returning in response to COVID-19 and the changing circumstances for players around the world. As Niantic states in its updated blog post, the bonuses come in order "to continue adapting to the changing global environment, and in response to the situation becoming more difficult for many of our players".

With many players having to stay home to keep safe, the update was added to the game yesterday on November 19 at 6 pm PST, and is expected to remain in Pokemon Go through to June 2021. Incense effectiveness has now been increased to attract more Pokemon to you more often. Your buddy Pokemon will also bring you more gifts each day, delivering up to five gifts at once, up to three times a day.

More bonuses will also be added during select upcoming events, to ensure they can safely be played regardless of your current situation. Incubator distance will be reduced, while trade distance will be increased once again. 1 Pokecoin bundles will also be added, with more changes set to come depending on which event is taking place.

Niantic modified the changes back in October, but certain features have remained in the game and are set to stay for the foreseeable future. Currently, trainers are able to raid remotely, and the distance at which you can spin photo discs at Gyms and Pokestops has been increased so you don't need to get as close to landmarks in order to get additional items or battle.

In other news, big changes are also on the way with Niantic's newly announced Pokemon Go Beyond update.