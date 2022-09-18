Pokemon Go Roggenrola Community Day start time and how to catch Shiny Roggenrola

Pokemon Go Roggenrola Community Day is about to begin and gives trainers access to not just one of the best Shiny variants in the entire franchise, but easy access to a powerful Rock-type Pokemon that can be used in Raids and PVP.

For a few hours, trainers will be able to catch as many Roggenrola as possible and find Shiny variants of all three species from this Unova-region Pokemon’s line. They can also get access to an exclusive move.

There’s a lot to do during this Sunday’s Roggenrola Community Day and we’ve broken it all down in this guide.

Pokemon Go Roggenrola Community Day Start Time

Roggenrola Community Day begins Sunday, September 18 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. local time. Of course, as with other Community Days, certain in-game bonuses and features will continue for a few hours past the event window.

How to catch Shiny Roggenrola in Pokemon Go

The chances of finding a Shiny Roggenrola will increase during the Community Day hours and trainers can do a couple of things to make it easier to find one.

We recommend using Incense to have more Roggenrola gather in your area. This is more effective if you are walking and not just sitting on the couch. It’s also better to congregate where PokeStops and Gyms are as Pokemon tend to spawn more frequently in these areas.

As for what Shiny Roggenrola looks like, its blue and brown body changes to a purple and orange color. It’s one of the more drastic Shiny variants in all of Pokemon.

Trainers can also participate in the special Four-Star Raids that occur between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. local time. Boldore will appear in these Raids, and by defeating them, more Roggenrola will appear 300-meters from the Gym that you currently are. This lasts for 30 minutes.

How to get Gigalith with Meteor Beam

(Image credit: Niantic)

Gigalithis one of the best Rock-type attackers in all of Pokemon Go and this Community Day not only makes it easier for trainers to obtain one but gives it an exclusive Charged Attack that can possibly change the metagame.

Meteor Beam is one of the most powerful Rock-type attacks in the main series games and is making its debut with the Roggenrola Community Day in Pokemon Go. Again, Meteor Beam is a Rock-type Charged Attack that deals 120 power in trainer battles and a whopping 140 in Gyms and Raids.

Whether you’re ready to nuke your opponent with Meteor Beam or take down a Raid Boss, Meteor Beam on Gigalith will help a ton.

To obtain this exclusive move, trainers simply have to evolve their Boldore - the evolved form of Roggenrola - into Gigalith between the hours of 2-7 p.m. local time on Sunday.

It’s not necessary to use a Roggenrola/Boldore obtained during the event, if you have one waiting for this moment, you can evolve it into Gigalith to get Meteor Beam. It takes 50 candy to evolve Roggenrola into Boldore and either 200 Candy or trading Boldore to get Gigalith.

Pokemon Go Roggenrola Community Day in-game bonuses

During this Sunday’s Community Day (2 pm-10 pm), trainers can benefit from the following in-game bonuses: