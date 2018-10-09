Pokemon Go is getting Sinnoh generation Pokemon, and they're coming soon

Pokemon Go's Pokedex is about to get bigger. Today the Pokemon Company announced that fourth generation Sinnoh Pokemon are coming to the mobile game along with a raft of behavior and battle changes. You can watch the short announcement trailer above.

Sinnoh starters Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup are easy to spot, and one of Sinnoh's legendaries makes a short appearance toward the end of the teaser. Looking at the red eyes alone, it could be Palkia, Dialga or Giratina, but given the shape of the head my money's on Palkia. In any case, Sinnoh's hybrid dragon legendaries are clearly on the way. The news comes just two weeks after the reveal of Pokemon Go's new mythical Pokemon Meltan, which rekindled rumors of an eighth generation of Pokemon.

Pokemon Go's Sinnoh expansion is "coming soon," according to a new blog post, and will launch alongside a sizeable update affecting spawn rates and battles. "Moving forward, the weather feature will have a reduced effect on the rate at which Pokémon appear," the Pokemon Company said. Hotspots like parks will also see "more varied Pokemon," and sticking to one area will cause "a greater variety" of Pokemon to appear over time. Meanwhile, the battle system is being tweaked to "narrow the gap" between Pokemon with high HP and defense and those with lower stats. Stamina and CP values will also be adjusted.

More Pokemon means more shinies! Here's how to catch shiny Pokemon, along with a complete Pokemon Go shiny list of all those you can catch.