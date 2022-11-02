Pokemon Go Dratini Community Day, start time and how to catch a Shiny Dratini

The new Pokemon Go Dratini Community Day will shine the spotlight on one of the first-ever Community Day spotlight Pokemon when it makes its return in November.

For a few hours, Dratini will appear more frequently in the wild and trainers will have a higher chance of finding its Shiny than on any other day playing Pokemon Go. There are also plenty of in-game goodies to enjoy and Dragonite, the fully evolved form of Dratini, will have a brand new move to learn.

There’s a lot to go over and this handy guide will help all trainers get the most out of Pokemon Go Community Day Classic: Dratini.

Pokemon Go Dratini Community Day Start Time

The Dratini Community Day Classic will begin Saturday, November 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

How to Catch Shiny Dratini in Pokemon Go

As with all Community Days, the spotlight Pokemon - in this case, Dratini - will appear more frequently in the wild. While trainers can’t tell if they’ve encountered a Shiny Dratini until they’ve actually interacted with it.

Be sure to go out there and interact with as many Dratini as possible and hope the Shiny appears. Of course, congregating at PokeStops and Gyms will increase the number of Dratini that you’ll find. The key is to go and travel to as many as possible.

Trainers can use Incense to attract Dratini to their location, but they’ll need to be walking to make it as effective as possible. Trainers know that Niantic nerfed how Incense work when standing still, so be sure to get out there if you can.

Lure Modules, which are used to attract Pokemon to the PokeStop near you, will also help bring the Dragon-type to your location.

Shiny Dratini is a bright pink, very different from the blue coloring the normal variant is. Trainers can look for the shiny symbol next to Dratini’s name when encountering it to make sure it’s a Shiny form.

To get Shiny Dragonair, simply use 25 Dratini Candy to evolve it. Shiny Dragonite requires 100 Dratini Candy to obtain. And speaking of Dragonite…

How to get Dragonite with Draco Meteor in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

Draco Meteor is a very powerful Dragon-type attack in Pokemon Go and trainers have another chance to get a Dragonite with this move during the upcoming Community Day.

Evolve Dragonair, the evolution of Dratini, into Dragonite from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. - two hours after the event is over - to get the Pseudolegendary with Draco Meteor. This is the same move when Dratini has their first Community Day back in 2018.

Draco Meteor has 150 power during Trainer Battles but decreases the user’s attack after use. However, it’s the perfect attack for Raids and Gyms as it keeps its 150 power without any drawbacks. Keep spamming the move to take down powerful Dragon types.

Trainers who miss out on getting Dragonite with Draco Meteor don’t have to fear. Using an Elite Charged TM will allow trainers to teach Draco Meteor to their Dragonite any time. However, since Elite TMs are very rare, it’ll be better to just go ahead and evolve their Dratini/Dragonair into the Pokemon during the event hours.

Also, this perk occurs for any Dratini/Dragonair, no matter when it was caught. Don’t think that you have to catch a Dratini during the hours for their eventual Dragonite to know Draco Meteor.

Dratini Community Day In-Game Bonuses

During the Dratini Community Day, trainers can earn triple the Stardust for catching Pokemon. Incense and Lure Modules will last for three hours as opposed to the usual one hour. And Dratini will appear periodically during the event when taking snapshots.

Go out there and start catching!