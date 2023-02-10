Poison Ivy reunites with Harley Quinn as her title goes ongoing

Poison Ivy started out as a lesser known Batman villain, but since her fan-favorite portrayal on Batman: The Animated Series, she's risen in prominence to become one of DC's most beloved characters - and now she's getting her own ongoing comic title.

(Image credit: DC)

(opens in new tab)

The news isn't totally out of left field; the ongoing Poison Ivy title is actually the same as her current limited series, which is now being expanded into a full ongoing due to its popularity.

Starting with June 6's Poison Ivy #13 by writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Marcio Takara, the series will go full ongoing, outlasting the 12 planned issues of the limited series - and from the looks of things, Ivy is heading back to Gotham City for a reunion with her on-again-off-again lover and best friend Harley Quinn.

"There sure is nothing quite like a romantic night with your sweetie in the swamp to make your mouth water," reads DC's official description of Poison Ivy #13. "It’s the dawn of a new day as Pamela Isley makes her return to Harley and Gotham City with a lovestruck Janet-from-HR in tow. The tension’s so thick you could cut it with a fan boat’s propeller!"

Poison Ivy #13 will include a variety of variant covers alongside the issue's main cover by Jessica Fong (seen above). Other variant covers will come from artists Jenny Frison, Xermanico, and Mateus Manhanini.

Here's a gallery of the main covers of Poison Ivy #12 and #13, along with several variants for Poison Ivy #12, and a cover for the upcoming Poison Ivy: The Virtuous Cycle collection:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Along with announcing that Poison Ivy #13 will take the title ongoing, DC also announced May 2 as the release date of Poison Ivy #12, the original planned ending of the series.

Stay tuned to Newsarama for DC's full May 2023 solicitations, coming later this month.

Poison Ivy makes the list of the best Batman villains of all time.