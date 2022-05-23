PlayStation's priority with the new PS Plus is adding "high-caliber games"

PlayStation says its priority with the new PlayStation Plus subscription service is adding "high-caliber games."

In a new PlayStation blog post, the company marks the release of the new PlayStation Plus service in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, as well its launch in Japan next week. In the article, PlayStation exec Veronica Rogers writes:

"This is an exciting time for us as we begin to bring our tremendous game catalog to PlayStation gamers globally. Putting high-caliber games in the service is our priority, and we are pleased to launch with some of the most celebrated titles."

The new PlayStation Plus is indeed debuting with some of the PS4 and PS5's most popular games, including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, NBA 2K22, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Returnal for Extra and Premium/Deluxe-tier subscribers. Furthermore, the service will offer limited time demos for games including Horizon Forbidden West, Cyberpunk 2077, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. There's also a slate of classic games like Ape Escape and Tekken 2 available for the premium tiers. Even so, there has been some criticism about the new PlayStation Plus's catalog of games, especially compared to its biggest rival, Game Pass.

Notably, none of the three tiers of the revamped PlayStation Plus will include big first-party games on the day they launch, in stark contrast to Game Pass, which gives subscribers most of its biggest first-party games on release day. What that means for PlayStation Plus subscribers at any level is that they'll still need to buy premier games like God of War Ragnarok if they want to play them as soon as possible. Though, it's important to note that Sony has said this is only the "short term" approach and could change in the future.

Without reading too much into anything, it's natural to wonder whether Sony is having second thoughts about continuing its rollout of the new PS Plus with such a glaring shortcoming next to its competition, especially as it now calls adding "high-caliber games" a priority.

Here are all of the PlayStation Plus premium games confirmed so far.