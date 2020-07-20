PlayStation website prepares pre-orders for PS5, suggesting only one console can be purchased per household

Datamined information from a new PlayStation website has revealed more about Sony's launch plans for the PS5, including PS5 backwards compatibility, pre-order details, and more.

Outlined on Reddit , the backend code for PlayStation Direct confirms that customers will only be able to "purchase one version of the PS5™ Console: Disc or Digital" in their order, suggesting Sony will be using this rule as a way to manage supply and demand for what is bound to be limited launch stock.

In addition, the website contains new images for a "PS5 Compatible" badge, presumable to be used on cross-gen titles or previously released PS4 games that can run on the next-gen console at launch. Sony has already promised that "almost all" of its top 100 PS4 games will be backwards compatible from Day One of the PS5's release.

The badge is similar to Microsoft's "Optimised for Xbox Series X" logo, which is already starting to appear on a number of box arts for upcoming Xbox Series X games. It's unclear when Sony will officially roll this out in the same fashion, but this latest leak suggests it'll be soon enough.

Finally, it looks like customers will be able to pre-order the PS5 directly from PlayStation itself. This is a huge shift for the company, which has always outsourced its sales to third-party retailers in the past, suggesting it's maintaining an even tighter reign on stock than we assumed.

We'll let you know if and when we hear anything more, but be sure to check out our guide to the PS5 price or sign up to our email alert below for all the latest news on PS5 pre-orders.

