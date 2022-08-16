"PlayStation PC launcher" referenced in port of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

The PC port for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered contains references to an unannounced "PlayStation PC Launcher," potentially hinting at a new dedicated home for the PC versions of PlayStation games.

As VGC (opens in new tab) reports, these references were spotted in the game files of the PC port shortly after its launch. A "PlayStation PC Launcher" is mentioned alongside other terms including "PSNAccountLinked" and "PSNLinkingEntitlements." This could suggest that PlayStation is eyeing new features for its PC games, as PlayStation Network account integration is currently not supported for the likes of God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man via Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Sony's yet to announce any major changes to its PC strategy, but these breadcrumbs have surfaced on the heels of a new PlayStation PC support page and FAQ (opens in new tab) which makes some eyebrow-raising distinctions regarding the company's "current" plans.

This page notes that "you currently do not need a PSN account to enjoy PlayStation Studios games on PC" and that "it is currently not possible to purchase the PC version of a title and then play it on a PS4 or PS5 console, or vice versa." It also affirms that "it is currently not possible to transfer your save data from the PS4 or PS5 version to the PC version of a PlayStation Studios title."

It's easy – and, at this stage, safer – to read this stuff as simple clarification, but currently is doing a lot of work here, and these disclaimers form curious parallels to the types of features seemingly mentioned in Marvel's Spider-Man's PC game files.

Again, we can't yet draw any firm conclusions here, though there's ample precedent for publisher-exclusive PC launchers built around cross-platform account integration. That said, we do know that Sony wants to triple its PC gaming revenue in the next year as it expands its footprint on the platform, and you don't achieve or predict that kind of growth without making some moves.