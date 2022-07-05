PlayStation is hiring someone to help develop "new emulators" for classic games

PlayStation is currently looking for a software development engineer to "fix bugs, add new features, and develop new emulators" for the PS4 and PS5 Classics library.

As spotted by PSU, Sony is currently looking to hire a software development engineer via LinkedIn. The successful candidate will end up joining the 'Tools and Technology team' at PlayStation to "support the newly relaunched 'Classics' for PS4 and PS5."

Perhaps most interestingly though, the job listing also says: "Classic games run via emulation of legacy PlayStation platforms. As a Classics engineer, you would work closely with a group of other engineers, producers, and QA teams to fix bugs, add new features, and develop new emulators."

Clearly a senior role within the company, applicants are expected to have ten years' worth of experience with the programming languages C/C++ and "experience developing cross-platform software for Games Consoles and Desktop PCs." It’s possible that by bulking up the team working on the classics game library, that PlayStation is planning to add more titles to the PlayStation Plus Premium tier, which some fans have called lackluster in its current state.

Speaking of the classics library, it was also recently noticed that PlayStation has filed for a new patent that makes reference to a number of older PlayStation accessories such as the EyeToy, DualShock 2, PlayStation Move controllers, PSP Go, and more. It’s theorized that this new patent could also result in more classic PlayStation titles heading to the subscription service’s classics library as well, but there’s been no official confirmation of this yet.