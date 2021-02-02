PlayStation 2020 Wrap-Up report shows just how many hours you put into your PS4 and PS5

Sony is giving PS4 players the chance to look back on their year of play with a personalized 2020 play report.

Your PlayStation 2020 Wrap-Up Report will show how many hours you spent playing PS4 games, how many trophies you earned, the top games you played, and more key bits of info. It also includes some stats representing the PlayStation community's collective efforts, including how many enemies were left wobbly-legged in fear in Ghost of Tsushima.

If you played on both PS4 and PS5 in 2020, you'll also see some more general stats from your PS5 playtime. That includes your most-played PS5 game, how many hours you spent playing overall, and how many trophies you earned on your new console.

Your report should be available now if you meet the requirements laid out by Sony on its PlayStation Blog post; in short, you must be in a supported location, have played games on a PS4 console for at least 10 hours last year on a registered PSN account, and you also must have allowed Sony to gather "Additional Data" under your "Device Data" settings menu.

That said, it looks like Sony's servers may be slightly overwhelmed with wrap-up requests as of this writing; many users are saying they can't load the report page. The PlayStation 2020 Wrap-Up Report will be available through March 2, so you have plenty of time to access yours before it goes offline.

You can commemorate your 2020 adventures on your dashboard with a free PS4 dynamic theme as well - just scroll to the bottom of your report page to claim yours.