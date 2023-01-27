Players all agree Hi-Fi Rush's loveable cat should be Xbox's new mascot

Hi-Fi Rush's adorable kitty is already being crowned Xbox's new mascot by fans.

Hi-Fi Rush might've only stealth-launched earlier this week after the Xbox Developer Direct presentation, but it's quickly gone down a storm with fans. Steam reviews have been raving about Tango Gameworks' new project, and now Reddit users are dubbing 808 the Xbox's new mascot.

The post above already has 1,600 upvotes at the time of writing, and the comments section thoroughly supports 808's new position as Xbox mascot. Some compare the new cat to Persona 5's Morgana (it's easy to see why), but others reassure them that while 808 is most certainly a cat, Morgana is not.

If you've played the early hours of Hi-Fi Rush already, you'll know 808 as the friendly cat who cosies up to our hero Chai. While you're in Hi-Fi Rush's Hideout area in between missions, you can play around with 808 and even pet them, leading to some deserved Twitter popularity via the 'Can You Pet the Dog' Twitter account.

You can pet the cat in Hi-Fi Rush pic.twitter.com/8YKsOtF4L9January 26, 2023 See more

As our own Hi-Fi Rush impressions attest to, this new venture from Tango is already being declared one of the best games of the year in January. Xbox has kicked off the new year with an absolute banger of an action game, and fans are glad this is a step in the right direction for the company after a fairly barren 2022.

You can play Hi-Fi Rush right now on PC and Xbox Series X/S, and it's available on both platforms via Xbox Game Pass.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a look ahead of everything Xbox and its competitors have lined up throughout the rest of the year.