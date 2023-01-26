Hi-Fi Rush Steam reviews are glowing as it races up the sales chart

Hi-Fi Rush is garnering great Steam reviews as it flies up the best-sellers chart.

The new game from Tango Gameworks just stealth launched last night, on January 25, a few hours after it was announced at the Xbox Developer Direct presentation. Now, Hi-Fi Rush is getting a great reception on Steam, where it's so far been awarded 'Very Positive' user reviews.

That's over 300 user reviews so far, with a 'Very Positive' average for Hi-Fi Rush. The top user review asks players where they were when "Microsoft silently dropped GOTY 2023," while another review praises Hi-Fi Rush as Devil May Cry meets Guitar Hero - that's a potent blend.

Elsewhere, other reviews praise Hi-Fi Rush after less than an hour's playtime, indicating the new game makes an incredibly positive first impression. "I quit only for a moment to give this a thumbs up and gift it," another glowing review reads.

Additionally, Tango's new project seems to be selling very well on Steam. At the time of writing, Hi-Fi Rush sits at the seventh position on Steam's Top Seller chart, only behind mega-hits like FIFA 23, Red Dead Redemption 2, Dead Space, and Hogwarts Legacy, to name a few.

Remember that Hi-Fi Rush's popularity on Steam means players have shelled out the full asking price for it, instead of getting it through Xbox Game Pass. The new rhythm action game is available on PC and Xbox Series X/S alike via the subscription service, but it seems as though it's made a good enough impression to get people to pay top dollar for it instead.

