Play GoldenEye 007 levels in Half-Life: Alyx with this impressive mod

The nostalgia of GoldenEye levels collides with the modern action of Half-Life: Alyx in a new series of free addons.

Titled Goldeneye Alyx 007, the project remakes stages from the original GoldenEye's single-player campaign for play in Half-Life: Alyx (as spotted by PCGamesN ). While it would honestly be cool enough just to run around those old stages with their blocky terrain and fuzzy textures, the mod goes a step further by re-imagining each stage in the post-war world of Half-Life: they have the same layout, but the visual accoutrements are all redone with that distinct blend of beat-up Soviet architecture and transhuman technology. Also, Alyx's name is Alyx Bond now.

At the moment, you can play through the Facility Map and the first two parts of the Dam map, each with multiple difficulty levels. The developers recommend you start out on Easy or Medium, and you may want to heed their advice even if you're a dab hand at charging through 00 Agent in the original game. The Combine soldiers may be running around in levels from 1997, but they still have all their tricks from the standard Half-Life: Alyx campaign.

The developers behind Goldeneye Alyx 007 are currently at work on the third part of the Dam map, and you can join their community discord server if you want to keep an eye on their progress or watch in-development streams. Half-Life: Alyx doesn't have multiplayer support, but here's hoping one day we'll be able to ban Oddjob in virtual reality as well.