The best Xbox gifts in 2025 for Christmas and beyond

Features
Trying to find the perfect present for the Xbox gamer in your life? Here's a few ideas...

Xbox Series X
Trying to get a gift for the Xbox gamer in your life when it's not something you're familiar with means entering a minefield of jargon and words that don't mean what you think they do. So if you're struggling to find that perfect something for someone who bleeds green, and don't know why I said that, then I can help with this gift guide full of suggestions and tips.

Best Xbox gifts under $20/£20