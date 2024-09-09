PS5 Pro announcement stream - when the PS5 Technical Presentation starts and how to watch it

Everybody's expecting a PS5 Pro announcement stream now that Sony has announced a PS5 Technical Presentation, and there are plenty of good reasons why. The event is now less than 24 hours away, so if you're not sure where to tune in, just keep scrolling - we've got you covered.

Rumors of the PS5 Pro's imminent debut have been circulating for ages, but they heated up in a big way a few weeks ago when one leaker published an alleged mock-up of the unannounced console's design. Then, just last week, Sony started promoting PlayStation's 30th anniversary with a piece of promo art featuring what appeared to be a new PS5 design - a design that perfectly matched the previous PS5 Pro leak.

So when Sony made a surprise announcement of a technical presentation from lead PS5 architect Mark Cerny - the same developer who hosted the in-depth tech talk ahead of the PS5's original release in 2020 - everyone immediately assumed this would mark the long-awaited reveal of PS5 Pro. Whether that ends up being the case remains to be seen, but at this point it's a very safe bet that you should tune into the stream if you want to see the latest and greatest in PlayStation hardware.

PS5 Pro announcement stream start time

The PS5 Technical Presentation kicks off at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST. It's set to be just nine minutes long, so if you want to tune in live you'll need to have your snacks ready to go. (Here's hoping Cerny dumbs it down for us laymen this time around.)

PS5 Technical Presentation hosted by Mark Cerny - YouTube Watch On

PS5 Pro announcement stream - how can I watch it?

You can watch the PS5 Technical Presentation on the official PlayStation YouTube channel. Sony's offered no word on it streaming via other video platforms. We've included an embed of that YouTube video above, so you can simply bookmark this page and come back when that start time hits.

