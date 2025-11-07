I've been playing with Sony consoles since the beginning, and I think these are the best PlayStation gifts in 2025

Why you should trust GamesRadar+ ✅ Hundreds of PlayStation reviews

✅ We test PS5 accessories every day

✅ Years spent reporting on PlayStation

Never mind in-game trophies, tracking down the best PlayStation gifts is worthy of a real-life one. There are countless options available now, and it can be difficult to differentiate between the treasure and the tat.

That's where the GamesRadar+ team and I come in. We've spent years recommending the best gifts for gamers and are massive PS5 fans too, so our experts have a pretty good idea of what your loved one will enjoy. All of us would be happy to receive the products in this guide, and that's why they've been chosen as the best PlayStation gifts in 2025.

No matter who you're shopping for or your budget, there should be something to suit you below. This list of PS5 presents includes everything from merchandise (like mugs or playing cards) to essential accessories. Not sure where to start? Just check out our guide on how to choose the best PlayStation gifts. That should help you secure some of the best gifts for gamers around.